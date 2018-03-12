Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,283 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $459,738,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,082,375 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Oracle by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,924,971 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,156,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL) opened at $52.97 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,270.00, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.77 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Oracle to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $4,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,640.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $98,316,475. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

