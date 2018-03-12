CSRA Inc (CSRA) Position Lowered by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its holdings in CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in CSRA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSRA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSRA in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSRA during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in CSRA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CSRA by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CSRA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on CSRA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSRA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSRA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

CSRA Inc ( CSRA ) opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,650.48, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. CSRA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 68.98% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CSRA Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

