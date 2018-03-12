Cryolife Inc (CRY) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) – Stock analysts at First Analysis cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Cryolife in a report released on Friday. First Analysis analyst now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. First Analysis also issued estimates for Cryolife’s FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Cryolife had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Cryolife (NYSE CRY) opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.24, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,888,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,172,000 after acquiring an additional 279,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cryolife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,188,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cryolife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 775,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 148,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryolife news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

