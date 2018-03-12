Crocs (CROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women and children. Crocs offers a broad portfolio of all-season products, while remaining true to its core molded footwear heritage. All Crocs shoes feature Croslite material, a proprietary, revolutionary technology that gives each pair of shoes the soft, comfortable, lightweight, non-marking and odor-resistant qualities that Crocs fans have known and love. Crocs celebrates the fun of being a little different and encourages fans to Find Your Fun in every colorful pair of shoes. “

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CROX. ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CL King downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX ) traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 748,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,525. The firm has a market cap of $976.02, a P/E ratio of -88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Crocs has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.95.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $199.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Crocs had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Crocs declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $431.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 11.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Crocs (CROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/crocs-crox-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. Its products include footwear and accessories that utilize its closed-cell resin, called Croslite, as well as casual lifestyle footwear that use a range of materials.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.