Crius Energy Trust (KWH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Crius Energy Trust (TSE:KWH.UN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Crius Energy Trust from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crius Energy Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Crius Energy Trust (TSE:KWH.UN) traded down C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.79. 134,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,476. Crius Energy Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.01 and a 1 year high of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.11.

Crius Energy Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended limited purpose trust. The Trust has been established to provide investors with a distribution-producing investment through its ownership interest in Crius Energy, LLC (Crius Energy), by the Trust’s indirect subsidiary, Crius Energy Corporation. Crius Energy is involved in the sale of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

