Critical Survey: Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) and The Competition

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) is one of 298 public companies in the "Bio Therapeutic Drugs" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rocket Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -$42.85 million -4.06 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Competitors $269.67 million -$28.62 million -31.45

Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.72% -27.09% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Competitors -6,315.16% -168.34% -35.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1344 3794 12517 278 2.65

Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of 39.70%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism. The Company developed this molecule to selectively stimulate a particular adenosine subreceptor in the eye with the effect of augmenting the intrinsic function of the eye’s trabecular meshwork (TM). Its product pipeline includes trabodenoson monotherapy delivered in an eye drop formulation, as well as a fixed-dose combination (FDC), of trabodenoson with latanoprost given once-daily (QD). The Company is evaluating the potential of trabodenoson to slow the loss of vision associated with glaucoma and degenerative retinal diseases.

