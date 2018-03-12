Critical Review: Cass Information Systems (CASS) vs. Its Competitors

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: CASS) is one of 30 public companies in the “Transaction & Payment Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cass Information Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

53.3% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Transaction & Payment Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $135.30 million $25.01 million 30.64 Cass Information Systems Competitors $2.41 billion $262.02 million 559.79

Cass Information Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems. Cass Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cass Information Systems pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems’ rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cass Information Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Cass Information Systems Competitors 150 780 1130 18 2.49

As a group, “Transaction & Payment Services” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Cass Information Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cass Information Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.49% 12.14% 1.73% Cass Information Systems Competitors 8.75% 14.23% 3.57%

Summary

Cass Information Systems rivals beat Cass Information Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Cass) is a provider of payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution and retail enterprises across the United States with operating locations in Missouri, Ohio, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Florida. The Company provides transportation invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, accounting and transportation information. It is also a processor and payer of energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses. The Company operates in two segments: Information Services and Banking Services. The Information Services segment provides transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations. The Banking Services segment provides banking services primarily to privately held businesses and churches. The Company, through its bank subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank (the Bank), provides commercial banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.