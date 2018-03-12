Critical Contrast: XCel Brands (XELB) versus Carter's (CRI)

XCel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) and Carter's (NYSE:CRI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for XCel Brands and Carter's, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XCel Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carter's 0 4 9 0 2.69

XCel Brands presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Carter's has a consensus target price of $117.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. Given XCel Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XCel Brands is more favorable than Carter's.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.6% of XCel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Carter's shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of XCel Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Carter's shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XCel Brands and Carter's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XCel Brands 8.92% 2.34% 1.68% Carter's 8.90% 35.46% 13.81%

Volatility and Risk

XCel Brands has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter's has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carter's pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. XCel Brands does not pay a dividend. Carter's pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter's has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XCel Brands and Carter's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XCel Brands $32.75 million 1.86 $2.73 million $0.14 23.57 Carter's $3.40 billion 1.58 $302.76 million $6.28 18.17

Carter's has higher revenue and earnings than XCel Brands. Carter's is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XCel Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carter's beats XCel Brands on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc. is a brand development and media company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, licensing, marketing, and direct to consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products, and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of the Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, H Halston, C Wonder and Highline Collective brands. The Company also manages and designs the Liz Claiborne New York brand (LCNY Brand). Isaac Mizrahi has over 150 different product categories, including sportswear, footwear, handbags, watches, eyewear, fragrance, tech accessories, intimates, bridal gowns and accessories, pet products, home and other merchandise. The Company’s Judith Ripka is a luxury jewelry brand. Wonder brand offers women’s clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories; housewares, and home decor and gifts. The Liz Claiborne New York includes women’s apparel, footwear, outerwear and accessories.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc. (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International. Its International segment includes company-operated retail stores and online Websites, wholesale operations, and royalty income from its international licensees. It markets products for consumers, and offer various product categories, including baby, sleepwear, play clothes, and related accessories. Its multi-channel international business model – retail stores, online and wholesale – enables it to reach a range of consumers around the world. As of December 31, 2016, its channels included approximately 18,000 wholesale locations, 792 stores in the United States, 164 stores in Canada, and its Canadian and the United States Websites.

