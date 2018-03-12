Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ CRESY) opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.69.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.49%.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is an agricultural company engaged in the production of basic agricultural commodities with presence in the agricultural sector of Brazil, through its investment in Brasilagro, as well as in other Latin American countries. In addition, the Company leases lands to third parties and perform agency and agro-industrial services, including a meat packing plant.
