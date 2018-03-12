Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ CRESY) opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Opera Trading Capital grew its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 70,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is an agricultural company engaged in the production of basic agricultural commodities with presence in the agricultural sector of Brazil, through its investment in Brasilagro, as well as in other Latin American countries. In addition, the Company leases lands to third parties and perform agency and agro-industrial services, including a meat packing plant.

