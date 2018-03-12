Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 339,089 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 15th total of 469,354 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 243,411 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN DHY) opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.89, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.83. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund will also seek capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund invests in various sectors, such as advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, diversified capital goods, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gaming, gas distribution, real estate investment trusts, software-services, specialty retail, steel producers/products, support-services, theaters and entertainment, transport infrastructure/services, aerospace and defense, machinery, collateralized debt obligations and health facilities.

