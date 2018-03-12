Credit Suisse Group Raises Rotork (ROR) Price Target to GBX 260

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.59) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROR. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.38) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.01) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.80) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.35) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 282.81 ($3.91).

Shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) opened at GBX 282.20 ($3.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,460.00 and a PE ratio of 4,031.43. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 221.30 ($3.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.24).

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,984.28). Also, insider Sally James bought 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £918.72 ($1,269.30).

About Rotork

Rotork Plc is a United Kingdom-based actuator manufacturer and flow control company. The Company operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears and Instruments. The Controls segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electric actuators. The Fluid Systems segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of pneumatic and hydraulic actuators.

