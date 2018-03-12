Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Nike (NKE)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Nike in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $42.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,521,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $108,400.00, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 11.13%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,057,896 shares of company stock worth $68,424,217. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/credit-suisse-group-initiates-coverage-on-nike-nke.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.