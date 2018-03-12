Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) a €3.60 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.60 ($4.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €3.65 ($4.51) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.20 ($3.95) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC set a €3.60 ($4.44) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.25 ($4.01) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.32 ($4.10).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) opened at €3.04 ($3.75) on Thursday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.32 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.99). The stock has a market cap of $51,130.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

