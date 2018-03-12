Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Craft Brew Alliance in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance ( NASDAQ:BREW ) opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BREW. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 3.4% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

