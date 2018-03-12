Costain Group (COST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.91) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.53) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Costain Group (LON:COST) opened at GBX 474 ($6.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.51 and a PE ratio of 1,529.03. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388 ($5.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 494.50 ($6.83).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.25 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain Group PLC is a technology-based engineering solutions provider. The Company offers consulting, project delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The Company operates through two segments: Natural Resources and Infrastructure plus Alcaidesa in Spain. The Infrastructure segment operates in the highways, rail and nuclear markets.

