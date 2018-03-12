Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 15,735 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,735 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.6% in the second quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,854,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,589,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 443,747 shares of company stock worth $47,226,935. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc ( NYSE:ABBV ) opened at $119.29 on Monday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $189,429.30, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

