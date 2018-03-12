Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Greif, Inc. (GEF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 3,048.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Greif, Inc. ( NYSE:GEF ) opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,569.85, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.24 million. Greif had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.56%. Greif’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a producer of industrial packaging products and services. The Company’s segments are Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment is engaged in the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing and other packaging services.

