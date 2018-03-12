Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in First Data Corp (FDC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Data by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,617,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,859 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Data by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,255,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,329,000 after purchasing an additional 289,758 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Data by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,065,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,313 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in First Data by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 8,905,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in First Data by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,178,000 after purchasing an additional 114,640 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Data from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of First Data from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of First Data Corp ( NYSE:FDC ) opened at $15.62 on Monday. First Data Corp has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $14,467.53, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Data had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

