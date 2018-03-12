Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,754 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,065,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 743,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 644.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,180 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,102,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 469,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 420,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 83.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 386,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

In other news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $149,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Renee D. Gala acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,520. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) opened at $16.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,899.29, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.02. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 81.11% and a return on equity of 53.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders. The Company is developing mifepristone, a compound that modulates the effects of cortisol by acting as a competitive antagonist at the glucocorticoid receptor (GR).

