Control4 Corp (CTRL) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 369,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Control4 worth $40,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Control4 by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Control4 in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Control4 by 866.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Control4 in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Control4 in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Control4 alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 41,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $1,019,248.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Anderson sold 14,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $439,287.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,029.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,103 shares of company stock worth $4,760,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRL shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Control4 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Control4 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.71, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of -0.42. Control4 Corp has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Control4 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/control4-corp-ctrl-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.