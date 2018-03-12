Contrasting Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) & Its Competitors

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ: NINE) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp N/A N/A N/A Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Competitors -45.38% -23.10% -6.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp N/A N/A 15.82 Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Competitors $2.26 billion $416.00 million 502.30

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s peers have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp 0 3 6 0 2.67 Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Competitors 374 2311 4826 102 2.61

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp presently has a consensus price target of $30.61, suggesting a potential upside of 1,659.26%. As a group, “Software” companies have a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp is more favorable than its peers.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development. The enterprise software and related maintenance services segment is engaged in the development, distribution and sale of software products, the provision of customer maintenance services to end users, and the research and development of new enterprise software. The software development services segment is responsible for the development and integration of software in accordance with the customers’ specifications and requirements. The B2C e-commerce consists of food and grocery sales and services and targets Chinese consumers. Real estate development segment includes real estate development operations.

