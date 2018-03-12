Connemara Mining (CON) Earns Corporate Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Connemara Mining (LON:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of Connemara Mining (LON:CON) opened at GBX 3.83 ($0.05) on Friday. Connemara Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.60 ($0.08).

Connemara Mining Company Plc is engaged in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The Company operates through three segments: Limerick, Oldcastle and Rest of Ireland. It holds interests in approximately 35 exploration licenses mainly for zinc and lead in known mineralized trends.

