Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNCE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE ) opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.03, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.25%. analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard Aldrich sold 11,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $249,551.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,907.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,282,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $34,188,112.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,419,092 shares of company stock worth $36,876,675. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform), has potential across various therapeutic areas.

