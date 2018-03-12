Comparing Saul Centers (BFS) and Rouse Properties (RSE)

Rouse Properties (NYSE: RSE) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rouse Properties and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rouse Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Rouse Properties.

Dividends

Rouse Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rouse Properties pays out -207.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 127.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rouse Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rouse Properties and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rouse Properties -12.34% -9.28% -1.58% Saul Centers 21.23% 23.40% 3.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rouse Properties and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rouse Properties N/A N/A N/A ($0.26) -70.27 Saul Centers $227.29 million 4.91 $48.25 million $1.63 31.15

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Rouse Properties. Rouse Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Rouse Properties on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rouse Properties

Rouse Properties, Inc. is a United States-based real estate investment company. The Company owns and manages regional malls in protected markets or submarkets in the United States. The Company operates through the retail segment, which includes the operation, development and management of regional malls. The Company’s portfolio includes approximately 40 malls and retail centers in over 20 states totaling approximately 24.9 million square feet of retail space. The Company’s properties include Animas Valley Mall; Bayshore Mall; Birchwood Mall; Cache Valley Mall; Chesterfield Towne Center; Chula Vista Center; Colony Square Mall; Fig Garden Village; Grand Traverse Mall; Greenville Mall; Lakeland Square; Lansing Mall; Mall St. Vincent; NewPark Mall; North Plains Mall; Pierre Bossier Mall; Sikes Senter; Silver Lake Mall; Southland Center; Southland Mall; Spring Hill Mall; Valley Hills Mall; Vista Ridge Mall; Washington Park Mall; West Valley Mall; Westwood Mall, and White Mountain Mall.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area. As of December 31, 2016, it properties (the Current Portfolio Properties) consisted of 49 shopping center properties (the Shopping Centers), six mixed-use properties, which consists of office, retail and multi-family residential uses (the Mixed-Use Properties) and three (non-operating) development properties.

