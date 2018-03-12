CommVault Systems (CVLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CVLT. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.78.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ CVLT ) opened at $55.05 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $64.60. The firm has a market cap of $2,474.07, a PE ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.31.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.01 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Armando Geday sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $394,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,324.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Al Bunte sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $3,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,770,440. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 108,198 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 41,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/commvault-systems-cvlt-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc (Commvault) is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, that provides its customers with data protection solutions supporting all operating systems, applications, and databases on virtual and physical servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) shares, cloud-based infrastructures, and mobile devices; management through a single console; multiple protection methods, including backup and archive, snapshot management, replication, and content indexing for eDiscovery; storage management using deduplication for disk, tape and cloud; integration with the storage arrays; complete virtual infrastructure management supporting multiple hypervisors; security capabilities to limit access to critical data, and policy-based data management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.