CommVault Systems (CVLT) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommVault Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.7715065693607 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ CVLT) opened at $55.05 on Monday. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.01 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, Chairman N Robert Hammer sold 187,502 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $9,511,976.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Kurimsky sold 7,500 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,898.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,737 shares of company stock valued at $14,770,440. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc (Commvault) is a provider of data and information management software applications and related services. The Company develops, markets and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia, that provides its customers with data protection solutions supporting all operating systems, applications, and databases on virtual and physical servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) shares, cloud-based infrastructures, and mobile devices; management through a single console; multiple protection methods, including backup and archive, snapshot management, replication, and content indexing for eDiscovery; storage management using deduplication for disk, tape and cloud; integration with the storage arrays; complete virtual infrastructure management supporting multiple hypervisors; security capabilities to limit access to critical data, and policy-based data management.

