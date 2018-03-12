Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €11.75 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.75 ($14.51) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cfra set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($15.43) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.07 ($13.67).

Commerzbank (CBK) opened at €12.25 ($15.12) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a one year low of €7.63 ($9.42) and a one year high of €13.82 ($17.06).

COMMERZBANK AG is a Germany-based bank for private and corporate customers in Germany. The bank operates six business segments: Private Customers, which operates Retail, Business and Wealth Management Customers, Sales Retail and Business Customers North-East and South-West, Sales Wealth Management, and Credit operating units, among others; Mittelstandsbank, which operates Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Corporations, Corporate Banking, Corporates International and Financial Institutions units; Central & Eastern Europe, which operates CEE-Holding/Subsidiaries & Branches, BRE Bank and Bank Forum units; Corporates & Markets, which operates Equity Markets & Commodities, Fixed Income Trading, Corporate Finance, Fixed Income Sales, Client Relationship Management, and Research units, among others; Asset Based Finance, which operates CRE Germany, Public Finance and Ship Finance units, among others, and Portfolio Restructuring Unit, which operates Portfolio Restructuring Unit.

