Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 83.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 388,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets set a $9.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

In other news, COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 5,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $48,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,516.92, a PE ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 0.58. Coeur Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

