CNB Financial (CCNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.78

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 11493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCNE. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $450.58, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $26,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the holding company of CNB Bank (the Bank); CNB Securities Corporation, which maintains investments in debt and equity securities; CNB Insurance Agency, which provides for the sale of nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products, and Holiday Financial Services Corporation, which offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans, primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment.

