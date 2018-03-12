CMS Energy (CMS) PT Lowered to $45.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.50 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CMS Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of CMS Energy (NYSE CMS) opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $12,104.54, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. CMS Energy had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.20%.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $360,654.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 8,255.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

