CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Sten A. Mortstedt bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £261,080 ($360,707.38).

CLS Holdings plc (LON CLI) opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.24) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.34 and a PE ratio of 601.28. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 170.22 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 256.42 ($3.54).

Get CLS alerts:

CLS (LON:CLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) by GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The company had revenue of £133.40 million for the quarter. CLS had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 195.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt upped their target price on CLS from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.73) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CLS Holdings plc (CLI) Insider Sten A. Mortstedt Purchases 107,000 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/cls-holdings-plc-cli-insider-sten-a-mortstedt-purchases-107000-shares.html.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment property company. The Company is principally involved in the investment, management and development of commercial properties, and in other investments. The Company’s business activity is the investment in commercial real estate across four European regions, such as London, the rest of the United Kingdom, Germany and France with a focus on providing offices in key European cities.

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.