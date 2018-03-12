Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) Director Richard Lawrence Gillis Hood bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE CLR) opened at C$4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.02, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.74. Clearwater Seafoods Inc has a 52-week low of C$3.94 and a 52-week high of C$12.03.

Get Clearwater Seafoods alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Clearwater Seafoods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR) Director Buys C$63,750.00 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/clearwater-seafoods-inc-clr-director-buys-c63750-00-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated is a seafood company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of assets and property in connection with the harvesting, processing, distribution and marketing of seafood. The Company’s segment includes integrated operations for harvesting, processing and distribution of seafood products.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.