Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,637 Shares of Sempra Energy (SRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 996,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $106,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy (SRE) opened at $109.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $27,850.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $100.63 and a 12 month high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

