Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $95.90 Million Position in Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200,794 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Buffalo Wild Wings were worth $95,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Buffalo Wild Wings by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,971,000 after buying an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Buffalo Wild Wings by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Buffalo Wild Wings in the 4th quarter valued at $69,467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Buffalo Wild Wings by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Buffalo Wild Wings in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,290,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $165.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWLD. BidaskClub raised Buffalo Wild Wings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buffalo Wild Wings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Buffalo Wild Wings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Buffalo Wild Wings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.09.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato purchased 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.60 per share, for a total transaction of $148,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buffalo Wild Wings Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

