Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in CBS Co. (CBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,036,974 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $120,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBS news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of CBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $144,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,723 shares in the company, valued at $19,285,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of CBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 993,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,703,197.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,284 shares of company stock worth $17,697,818. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CBS Co. ( NYSE:CBS ) opened at $52.18 on Monday. CBS Co. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,970.28, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a return on equity of 67.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBS in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on CBS in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About CBS

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

