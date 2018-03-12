ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (CEM) Director Purchases $70,750.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Director Carol L. Colman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,598. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (NYSE CEM) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 105,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,508. ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorkville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 78,639 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 486,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,856 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on cash distributions. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

