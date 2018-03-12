Civic Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. Civic has a total market capitalization of $97.99 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003118 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, BigONE and Livecoin. In the last week, Civic has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008702 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00937431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087144 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00172431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,699,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, Liqui, COSS, Livecoin, AEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit, Gate.io, EtherDelta, IDEX, BigONE, Huobi, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is not possible to purchase Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

