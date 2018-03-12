City (CHCO) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about City (NASDAQ:CHCO) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. City earned a news sentiment score of -0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 46.1788297446789 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHCO. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $72.00 price target on shares of City and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. City presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of City (NASDAQ CHCO) opened at $72.26 on Monday. City has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,120.67, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. City had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $47.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.43 million. equities research analysts expect that City will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $349,235.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,839,234.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

