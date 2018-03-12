Citigroup Trims Restaurant Group (RTN) Target Price to GBX 410

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from GBX 425 ($5.87) to GBX 410 ($5.66) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($5.25) to GBX 360 ($4.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 380 ($5.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 317.69 ($4.39).

Shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) opened at GBX 251 ($3.47) on Thursday. Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 229.20 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 386.92 ($5.35). The company has a market capitalization of $504.68 and a PE ratio of 1,568.75.

The Restaurant Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates over 500 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Company operates through operating restaurants segment. Its portfolio covers a range of categories, including table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs and bars. The Company’s principal trading brands include Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito and Coast to Coast.

