Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $52,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 692.0% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup Inc (C) opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201,240.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.92 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

