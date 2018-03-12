Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $409,000 Position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000.
Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA XMPT) opened at $25.09 on Monday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $27.65.
