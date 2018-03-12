Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,905 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:MYE ) opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $655.94, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.19%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

