Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Bought by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $205,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) opened at $178.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,986.95, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Cintas had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.92, for a total transaction of $1,993,155.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,328 shares in the company, valued at $22,742,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

