CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 126,281 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $56,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total transaction of $2,463,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,881,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,291,179. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) opened at $225.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The company has a market cap of $218,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

