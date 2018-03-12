CIBC Analysts Give Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) a C$65.00 Price Target

CIBC set a C$65.00 target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.29.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) opened at C$54.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52-week low of C$48.74 and a 52-week high of C$62.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In other Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. news, insider Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgage loans, and other financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Individual Insurance, which includes life, health, disability and mortgage insurance products; Individual Wealth Management, which includes individual products and services for savings plans, retirement funds and segregated funds, as well as securities brokerage, trust operations and mutual funds; Group Insurance, which includes life, health, accidental death and dismemberment, creditor insurance, replacement warranties and extended warranties, and specialized products for special markets solutions; Group Savings and Retirement, which includes retirement funds and segregated funds, and Other, which includes auto and home insurance products, asset management and financing.

