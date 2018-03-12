Christine Magee Sells 150,000 Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) Director Christine Magee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$5,362,500.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) opened at C$36.70 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of C$30.82 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.35%.

ZZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Laurentian set a C$40.00 price objective on Sleep Country Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.29.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc operates as a specialty mattress retailer in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses; and sleep related products and accessories, such as bed frames, pillows, mattress pads, sheets, duvets, headboards, and footboards. As of November 24, 2017, it operated 247 stores and 16 distribution centers.

