Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Insider Sells $600,008.64 in Stock

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $600,008.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,871.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) opened at $83.70 on Monday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,764.45, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $237.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 42.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

