Chevis Swetman Acquires 1,124 Shares of Peoples Financial Corporation (PFBX) Stock

Peoples Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFBX) CEO Chevis Swetman purchased 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chevis Swetman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Chevis Swetman purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,260.00.

Shares of Peoples Financial Corporation (PFBX) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Peoples Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Peoples Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase 110,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peoples Financial stock. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFBX) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.40% of Peoples Financial worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

