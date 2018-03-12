Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 166.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total transaction of $9,848,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $387.50 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Charter Communications to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) opened at $349.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,902.30, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.30 and a twelve month high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

