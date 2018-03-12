CGI Group Inc (GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Group Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI Group from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CGI Group from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI Group from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on CGI Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on CGI Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of CGI Group (TSE:GIB.A) traded down C$0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$76.10. The company had a trading volume of 475,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,167. The firm has a market cap of $19,410.00, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.30. CGI Group has a twelve month low of C$61.73 and a twelve month high of C$77.00.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

